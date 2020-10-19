Watch: Netflix Drops First Trailer For Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie

Millions of people around the world are still trying to accept the death of Chadwick Boseman, who was tragically taken from us at the end of August after a privately fought battle against colon cancer. Though he struggled with his health for several years before passing away, he managed to keep on working and made seven films after his diagnosis.

Not only that, but he had also completed shooting his role in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom before his untimely passing as well, and the streaming service is now gearing up to debut the adaptation of August Wilson’s play this December. George C. Wolfe is behind the camera for this big screen version of the story, with Academy Award winner Viola Davis starring as the title character and Boseman playing ambitious musician Levee.

Over the past few weeks, Netflix has been steadily delivering new looks at the film and now, they’ve dropped the first trailer for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which you can see up above. At over 2 minutes in length, it’s a pretty meaty preview and teases what looks to be a big hit for the platform, one that appears to feature yet another strong performance from Boseman and indeed, the entire cast.

Undoubtedly, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is being positioned as an awards season contender and from the looks of it, it’ll probably pick up a few statues come next year. But even if it doesn’t, there’s no denying that its enduring legacy will now always be that of the film to bring us the final performance of Chadwick Boseman, a tremendous individual and incredible human being who was taken from us far too soon.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will hit Netflix on December 18th.