Netflix just dropped the trailer for the platform’s upcoming romcom The Royal Treatment, and we have to say it looks absolutely adorable. It’s got a fairytale setting, a royal wedding, and a lot of relatability thrown into the mix.

When a young woman named Isabella sees the newspaper with the headline about a charming prince named Thomas, all she can focus on is his hair. Viewers soon discover that she’s a hairdresser, and Isabelle learns that she will be working closely with Prince Charming himself to help coordinate hair for his upcoming wedding.

What could go wrong?

Well, everything. Prince Thomas doesn’t seem as “in love” as his soon-to-be bride, and it doesn’t take long for audiences to realize that the arranged marriage works best for her and not for him. He wants love, romance, something real, and she’s more focused on the prize.

The synopsis for The Royal Treatment is as follows:

The story follows Isabella and Prince Thomas. Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

Starring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud, this film has players that are no strangers to royalty. Massoud played Prince Aladdin in Disney’s recent live-action Aladdin movie and stole hearts then; it’s to be expected that he’ll charm us all once again in The Royal Treatment.

Netflix is slated to release The Royal Treatment on Jan. 20, 2022.