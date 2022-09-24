Watch: Netflix reveals first look at Gal Gadot spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot has already made a splash in the realm of Netflix action blockbusters thanks to her starring role alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, but the star is now aiming to launch a solo franchise of her own with Heart of Stone.

The Wonder Woman star leads the line as CIA agent Rachel Stone, who tries to prevent global disaster when a high-valued and very dangerous asset threatens to throw the global status quo into irreparable chaos.

The streaming service won an intense bidding war to land the rights to the project, with Gadot netting an eight-figure salary as both leading lady and producer and comparisons already being made to franchises like James Bond and Mission: Impossible.

At today’s TUDUM event, Gadot made an appearance to hype Heart of Stone, and it looks like Netflix has another winner on its hands – with star-powered big budget spectaculars reliably proving to be among the most popular forms of cinematic entertainment available to subscribers.

While there wasn’t a trailer with shooting still ongoing, the clip still offers a great look at what’s in store from Netflix’s latest expensive-looking globetrotting genre flick, packed to the brim with espionage and subterfuge. Gadot is a big star for a reason, as well as a proven ass-kicker, so color us interested in what Heart of Stone has to offer.

Tom Harper directs from a script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, with the supporting cast being filled out by Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Army of Thieves star and director Matthias Schweighöfer, Alia Bhatt, and more.