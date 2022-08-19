Watch: Netflix unveils ‘Day Shift’ blooper reel

You don’t make a movie like Day Shift, a vampire-killing action flick rife with actors known for their comedic turns, and then say it was anything but a fun process. The film may not be gunning for any Oscars, but for a movie that puts Jamie Foxx on one end of a shotgun and a vampire with mad yoga skills on the other, it accomplishes exactly what it sounds like it wanted to.

And now we audiences get a sneak peek at all the tomfoolery that went on behind this gory amusement park of a flick, with a brand new Day Shift blooper reel having been posted to Twitter earlier today.

thinking about how fun it must have been on set of DAY SHIFT with Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, and Dave Franco pic.twitter.com/rF2CrGKaGi — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 19, 2022

The modest minute-and-a-half featurette has all you’d expect; vampires breaking into dance, Jamie Foxx quips that caught everyone off guard, and Dave Franco fumbling on a stunt, followed by brisk profanity. But, much like the film itself, it’s Snoop Dogg that makes this blooper reel shine, responding to the outtakes and interruptions in a relaxed, matter-of-fact manner that makes such moments hilarious in a distinctly admirable way.

Day Shift is the latest film to jump onto 2022’s mild vampire craze, starring Jamie Foxx as vampire hunter Bud Jablonski, who’s looking to nab a big enough score to pay for his daughter’s schooling, lest his estranged wife move across the country with her. When he angers a particularly powerful vampire after killing her daughter, the stakes climb higher than ever and, hopefully for Bud, straight into his opponents’ hearts.

Day Shift is available to stream on Netflix.