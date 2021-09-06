Watch: New Dune Trailer Shows Off An Extended Look At The All-Star Cast

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is approaching fast, and a new eight-minute trailer gives fans a closer look at the director’s take on some of Frank Herbert’s most iconic characters.

The clip, called “Royal Houses,” features an extended overview of Dune’s lore through interviews with the series’ main cast. Actors Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and Timothée Chalamet discuss their roles as Duke Leto, Lady Jessica, and Paul Atreides, respectively, along with the cast’s other characters.

One trailer highlight includes a far closer look at Baron Harkonnen, played by Stellan Skarsgård, as well as an overview of the indigenous Fremen across Arrakis. The video closes with an intense, larger look across the first part’s battles and world, teasing fans for what to expect this fall.

Timothée Chalamet Prepares For War In New Images From Dune 1 of 5

“Royal Houses” is just the latest teaser for how Villeneuve will bring Herbert’s world to life, and the way the cast and crew relate to the mystical sci-fi epic’s legendary characters. Fans interested in seeing more won’t have to wait much longer; Dune premieres in theaters on Oct. 22, 2021.