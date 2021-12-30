With only two days to go before the premiere of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, fans of the Wizarding World are positively losing their minds and Warner Bros. has just dialed up the hype to eleven by releasing another trailer.

More than ten years after the release of the last Harry Potter film, the franchise still remains a force to be reckoned with in the pop culture landscape. Even barring the Fantastic Beasts spinoff movie franchise ⏤ which didn’t quite capture the success of the main saga ⏤ J.K. Rowling’s magical world is alive and relevant, in no small part thanks to the ever-thriving community of Potterheads.

Simply put, Harry Potter has truly stood the test of time. As newer generations rediscover the love and passion of living through this epic story, however, we can’t help but notice that it’s been a while since older fans received any exciting content, though WB is looking to amend that on Jan. 1, 2022 with Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Poster 1 of 2

This special reunion will see the return of most Harry Potter cast members in a documentary filmed throughout the different rooms that comprise Hogwarts. The reappearance of the main trio is a no-brainer, of course, but many other supporting characters ⏤ or rather, the actors who portrayed them ⏤ have also returned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie franchise.

Previously, Friends: The Reunion managed to generate quite the stir on HBO Max, and this new special roughly follows the same format. All in all, it’ll be interesting to see what new things we learn about the journey of bringing the Wizarding World to life come Jan. 1.