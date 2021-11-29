Watch: New scene released from upcoming Anna Paquin football movie

A new scene from the upcoming inspirational film American Underdog has been released, and fans on social media can’t wait to see the movie next month. The sensational clip is a testament to the faith and dedication of Kurt Warner, a hero to those who don’t see giving up as an option.

The story of the underdog is nothing new to any of us; we’ve probably felt like an underdog at one point in our lives. Be it sports, our career, or just navigating the throws life can hurl at us sometimes — we’ve all felt underqualified for something.

So it’s no surprise that stories about the underdog resonate so well with fans, and a new clip from the upcoming film, American Underdog, showcases more of Warner’s story.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, it’s only with the support of his wife, Brenda, and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.”

The full trailer for the film is tear-jerking, and its timing couldn’t be more perfect. The feel-good movie is a must-watch for families and friends together this year.

You can see American Underdog in theaters beginning Christmas Day.