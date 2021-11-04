Watch: New Scream Featurette Teases The Latest Ghostface Killer

Death is coming back to Woodsboro. This coming January brings the release of Scream, the much-anticipated fifth entry in the meta-horror franchise — and this fresh featurette is teasing the newest incarnation of Ghostface. Unlike its fellow slasher series, Scream is also a mystery, with literally anyone potentially being the one behind the mask doing the killings. Check out the promo, which teases what the latest murderer is up to, above.

“Ghostface is back and as scary as ever,” promises franchise vet Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) in the featurette, as we see footage of the killer attacking Jenna Ortega’s Tara, in what looks to be the reboot’s homage to the famous Drew Barrymore-starring opening of the original. Creator and EP Kevin Williamson then stresses that the new Scream has “a special story to tell that connects the legacy cast members with the new cast.”

Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter is effectively the new Sidney Prescott, with the actress teasing that her character “becomes the target of the Ghostface killer”, who apparently knows some dark secret that she’s keeping. Sam will then go to the town’s ex-sheriff, Dewey Riley (David Arquette) for help, who in turn brings Sidney herself (Neve Campbell) back into the fray. “She’s moved on in her life,” says Campbell. “And then chaos ensues.”

While whoever’s under the mask always changes, fans can rest assured that Roger L. Jackson is back to voice Ghostface, even getting to recite the iconic “What’s your favorite scary movie?” quote one more time. But who’s using the voice-changer this time? Is it one person? Two people? Maybe there will be three killers this time? Maybe the whole supporting cast is the killer? Cox does tease here that the reboot is full of “shocking” twists she can’t believe happen.

Scream hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.