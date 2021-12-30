Warning: The following story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We’re getting one of the most extended looks yet at some behind-the-scenes video and bloopers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the blockbuster megahit from Marvel that is currently raking in the bucks at the box office and sweeping audiences off their feet.

The film sees Tom Holland’s Peter Parker reckon with some of his choices in what is the highest stakes adventure we’ve yet seen of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, we can see what went into the process of making the big-budget action film and the goofs and gaffs that went down on set in this new video, which you can watch below, from the channel FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras. Warning: the video and text of this article that appears after it may contain spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s interesting to see just how much of the film was done with computer rendering and how much of it they achieved with practical effects (a surprising amount!).

For instance, it appears that much of the famous highway scene in the movie — in which Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin make their grand re-entrance to the franchise — was filmed on gigantic green, or in this case, blue, screens. The set is constructed to look like a real-world overpass, complete with genuine cars, explosions, crumbling guard walls, Matrix Reloaded-style.

However, nowhere to be seen are behind-the-scene glimpses of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire donning their respective red-and-blue costumes, despite appearing in the movie. Guess we’ll just have to wait for a special edition Blu-Ray next year to see any of that footage.

In the meantime, catch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters now.