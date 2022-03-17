Watch: Official trailer for ‘Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)’

Olivia Rodrigo is getting up close and personal with fans in the upcoming Disney Plus documentary Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).

Her legion of excited fans has been anticipating the project for some time, so the trailer debut is the sweet music their souls have been waiting for. Rodrigo’s documentary is a deep dive into the process of creating her debut studio album SOUR and the chapter of her life that inspired the songs fans have come to know and love.

“I think it’s really interesting to come back to a place you haven’t been to in a long time as a new person,” Rodrigo says in the trailer. Footage shows her making stops during a trip she’s taken several times, likely always as a different version of herself. In addition to the trailer, Disney Plus revealed the art for the documentary befitting of the whole experience.

There are big emotions in the trailer as Rodrigo hears herself on the radio, struggles with overthinking in the writing and recording processes, and shares insights on her dream of being a songwriter. She calls the process “her way of making sense of the world.”

“There’s nothing that connects people and nothing that is a truer window into human emotion than music.”

Now a seven-time Grammy nominee for her work on SOUR, Rodrigo is proud of herself for taking pain and devastation and turning it into something she can be proud of. Her creation also gave listeners a place to share in their own heartache and pain, out of which a community was born that now supports Rodrigo to no end.

You can watch Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on Disney Plus starting March 25 and Rodrigo herself in full performer mode at the 2022 Grammys this April 3.