Olivia Rodrigo shared the exciting news today that she’ll be performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards and the internet is reacting accordingly.

Rodrigo’s debut studio album Sour brought us all back to the angst of first loves and heartaches and made us scream-sing about rotten relationships regardless of whether we’re still single or happily taken. Fans of tracks like “good 4 u” and “drivers license” are already confident that her performance at the Grammys will be an undeniable show-stopper.

When Rodrigo’s fans saw her announcement on Twitter, they immediately began sharing memes, GIFs, and photos while they collectively screamed in celebration of the big news. In addition to performing, Rodrigo is also a seven-time nominee at the 2022 awards, meaning it’s going to be a huge night for both the star and her adoring fan base.

Pride seems like an understatement at this point now that Rodrigo’s fans have had ample time to witness her growth and success firsthand.

I SAY THATS MY BABY AND IM REALLLLLLY PROUD🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/BHJ2jksZGX — lily bloom☏ (@lilspointofview) March 15, 2022

SO PROUD OF YOU pic.twitter.com/4QBy5Axhka — giulia 🪩 (@swiftsgal) March 15, 2022

One fan shared an adorable picture of Rodrigo illustrating just how far she’s come.

I’m crying bestie! I’m soooo proud of you. You deserve this! 💜🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/wpsLley3cb — Valerie is proud of Liv 💜 (@valerievzqz32) March 15, 2022

Another almost can’t believe the news is real.

i cant believe this is real life i’m so proud of u. u have come so far pic.twitter.com/LzUxIGRS3e — ro (@needyrodrigos) March 15, 2022

As we said, there’s a lot of screaming going on, and rightfully so. Rodrigo is an immense talent and everyone is understandably beyond excited for her.

OLIVIA RODRIGO, 7x GRAMMY NOMINEE, PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS!!! pic.twitter.com/rpfyHCiKAX — jill • CAIT DAY!!! (@swiftie_livie13) March 15, 2022

Some fans plan to watch the Grammys solely for Rodrigo’s performance.

Olivia Rodrigo performing at the grammys and her name being mentioned first in this headline 🤧 she’s truly the moment! pic.twitter.com/OVCI1FJvWZ — jojo is driving home 2 u 🚙 (@jaehyunsour) March 15, 2022

CBS announced that other performers gearing up to grace the Grammy stage include BTS, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, and Brandi Carlile.

The 2022 Grammys will air Sunday, April 3 on CBS.