Director James Gray’s latest project Armageddon Time, inspired by his own childhood growing up in Queens in the 1980s, is already inspiring Oscar chatter on the film festival circuit. The ensemble cast features Emmy winner Jeremy Strong alongside Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway.

Focus Features describes the film as “a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” A new trailer for the project highlights differences in generations, desires, hopes and dreams, and the privilege some are handed that others go without.

When two young boys, Paul and Johnny, form a vital friendship, society deems it unfit. Paul’s family finds out that he’s been spending time with a child of a different race, and he’s sent to a school where everyone looks just like he does. Jessica Chastain plays the headmistress who doesn’t take kindly to change.

Paul misses his friend, and he’s torn because the new kids in school aren’t kind to people without their point of view. He brings it up in a conversation with his grandfather.

“Sometimes kids say bad words about the Black kids.”

“What do you do when that happens?”

“Well, obviously nothing, of course.”

“Do you think that’s smart?’

"A searing portrait of America." Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in #ArmageddonTime, in select theaters October 28. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/6CFAcihzpk — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) September 6, 2022

That question resonates throughout the entirety of the trailer as Paul works through trying to become his own person and forge ahead in meaningful relationships against the wishes of his parents and those around them. Paul and Johnny come from different worlds, and society seems to be trying to keep them apart.

Will he do what others deem as smart and stay quiet, or will he take a stand for what he believes in and for the sake of his desires and friendships? When things reach a boiling point, will he follow his grandfather’s advice?

Hopkins, who sought refuge in the United States during the Holocaust, encourages his grandson to stand up for his values.

“Next time those schmucks say anything bad about those kids, you’re going to say something.”

You can see Armageddon Time as it flies into theaters on Oct. 28.