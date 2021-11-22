Watch: Ralph Fiennes makes friends with a goat in this new King’s Man clip

The third installment of the Kingsman film series is almost here after delays, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and fans are excited to see what’s next. Earlier this year, a new trailer for the highly-anticipated The King’s Man was released. It quickly piqued the interest of fans around the globe. The movie looks action-packed, full of secrets, and absolutely gripping.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.”

In the newly released clip, our character awakens to a goat licking his cheek. When he finds his bearings and realizes what’s happened to him, well — we’re sure he’d rather fall back into that state of unawareness.

Alas, the time for that is gone, and he must quickly find out how to save his own life. It appears his parachute got stuck wrapped around a branch, and he’s suspended in mid-air. He’s high enough that a fall would kill him. He looks up just in time to realize that the branch isn’t strong enough to hold his weight.

It’s down to a matter of minutes. Will his quick thinking be enough to do the trick?

You’ll find out the answer to that question and many more when The King’s Man hits theaters on Dec. 22.