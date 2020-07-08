Watch: Kit Harington Stars In Red Dead Redemption Movie Concept Trailer

The Red Dead Redemption series is among the best titles in the gaming industry, and it’d only be fair to assume that a lot of players over the years have wondered what a live-action adaptation could look like.

After spending countless hours on the story of John Marston, Rockstar Games returned in 2018 with the long-awaited prequel that took fans back and chronicled the life of Arthur Morgan. Red Dead Redemption 2 was not only critically acclaimed and hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time, but it also broke several records and became the second-biggest launch in the history of entertainment across all mediums, grossing $725 million in its opening weekend and surpassing its predecessor’s lifetime sales in just two weeks.

As such, a potential live-action adaptation is sure to generate a lot of buzz, and seeing as how masterpieces such as The Last of Us are getting their own, it’s not that big a stretch to assume that Take-Two will eventually follow suit. Rockstar Games even has a film subsidiary in their name and they already developed the short Red Dead Redemption: The Man From Blackwater to promote the first game.

Now, thanks to YouTuber Smasher, who compiled western footage from different movies to show us what a Red Dead Redemption film could look like, we don’t have to use our imagination anymore. And to top it off, they decided to cast Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington as John Marston.

The shots in this concept trailer are mainly from the actor’s western movie Brimstone, and what makes this almost seem like a perfect choice is the fact that Harington actually resembles John, not to mention that he already has experience working within the gaming industry through playing the antagonist in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that movie adaptations of video games don’t exactly have the best track record, but if Take-Two and Rockstar ever decide to develop a Red Dead Redemption film, we certainly know who we’d cast as the lead.