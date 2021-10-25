Watch: Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’ Featurette Showcases Kaya Scodelario’s Claire Redfield

With the news of an upcoming thriller, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, came cautiously optimistic fans. While not everyone has loved the Resident Evil films’ last installments, they can rest assured that those attached to the new movie have been paying attention.

As reported by Deadline, Welcome to Raccoon City gives filmmaker and director Johannes Roberts the chance to “go back to the original first two games.” At the same time, he allows audiences to experience the intense and terrifying reactions he had while playing them for the same time. He also hopes to bring together a story about a dying town that “feels relatable.”

Roberts said this about who Redfield is and what her mission is in this movie; it’s an important one.

Claire Redfield is a runaway from Racoon City. She’s run away because she feels like something is very wrong there and now she’s coming back to tell her brother some very important information.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer Features A Nod To A Forgotten Game 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Scodelario shares her love for Redfield during her character featurette, not just in words but by the look of pride and awe on her face. Fans can tell she truly loves becoming Redfield and being part of the Resident Evil realm.

“Claire is a rounded character, she has her own journey, she isn’t just there to shoot gun. I love how rebellious she is. She’s an absolute badass.”

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Returning to the terrifying roots of the massively popular franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games of the billion-dollar franchise and the most successful video game adaptation in history to life for a whole new generation of fans. Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

Fans can see Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City in theaters on November 24th, 2021.