Watch: The One Returns In Incredible Matrix 4 Fan Trailer

With his status as the internet’s most beloved actor firmly in place now after a stellar 2019 that saw him appear in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Toy Story 4, Between Two Ferns: The Movie and Always Be My Maybe, as well as his strong reputation as one of Hollywood’s best people, the recent craze surrounding Keanu Reeves doesn’t look to be dying out anytime soon.

In fact, May 21st of 2021 has already been dubbed by many as ‘Keanu Reeves Day’, given that it’ll see the release of both John Wick: Chapter 4 and the next Matrix movie. And while it’s safe to assume that the next Wick film will continue expanding the franchise’s intriguing mythology and superbly-choreographed action sequences, The Matrix 4 still remains a fairly mysterious entity at this time.

Thankfully, though, we’ve got the incredible fan trailer up above to at least give us some sort of idea of what we may be in for. Cut together by the very talented StryderHD, it’s a great look at the long-awaited sequel, using a heavy dose of clips from the John Wick series, among scenes from several other films, to paint a picture of what Reeves’ return to the role of Neo might look like. And we’ve gotta say, we’re hyped.

Of course, it won’t only be Keanu in the spotlight in The Matrix 4, as Carrie-Anne Moss is back as Trinity as well, with Jada Pinkett Smith, who portrayed Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions also returning. Newcomers to the sci-fi franchise, meanwhile, include Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick and Baywatch‘s Priyanka Chopra, among others.

The Matrix 4 – which still lacks a title – is due to hit theaters on May 21st, 2021. That’s still a ways off, of course, but feast your eyes on the really rather impressive trailer up above and start getting excited for Neo’s return.