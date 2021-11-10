Watch: Silent Night Teases Dark Comedy Ensemble With New Trailer And Poster

There’s a new trailer and poster out for Silent Night, a film that looks to be a rollicking dark comedy ensemble centered around bringing new meaning the term surviving the holidays.

The film stars an impressive roster that includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lil-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Lucy Punch.

The film, written and directed by Camille Griffin, is being touted as a darkly hilarious yet heart-wrenching tale involving friends and family enjoying a Christmas dinner in an idyllic English countryside home while an impending threat of a mysterious deadly gas makes the evening pregnant with uncertainty.

“As the group comes together, it feels like old times – but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right,” the film’s synopsis reads. “The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.”

Not to be confused with the 2012 film of the same name featuring a killer Santa Claus, the upcoming apocalyptic dramedy Silent Night will make its premiere next month.

The film marks the feature-length directorial debut for Griffin, who before this upcoming feature was credited with helming a number of short films, according to IMDB.

Silent Night comes to theaters and AMC+ on Dec. 3. Stay tuned right here for all your latest movie news. And leave your thoughts about the trailer in the comments below.