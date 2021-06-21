Watch: New Snake Eyes Trailer Teases An Explosive G.I. Joe Adventure

G.I. Joe has long been the scrappy younger cousin of Transformers. 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation are goofy but fun action movies, though neither performed as strongly as Paramount hoped. As such the franchise has been on ice for a while, but now it’s being defrosted in style with Snake Eyes.

This solo movie will focus on the team’s iconic resident ninja Snake Eyes. He’s one of the most popular members, appearing in almost all incarnations of G.I. Joe and famed for his martial arts skills. His origins have long remained a mystery and in-universe his past is considered highly classified. Now the haze is beginning to clear as we have an awesome new trailer.

Judging by this (and previously seen footage) Snake Eyes will live up to its billing in providing an explosive action-adventure. The story will see Snake Eyes’ induction and training by the Arashikage ninja clan, a path that will eventually lead him to become the enigmatic hero we know and love. Crazy Rich Asians‘ Henry Golding looks great in the part and the amount of ass he’s set to kick should dismiss any criticisms of him being just being a pretty face.

Aside from the movie, Snake Eyes fans have seen the character gradually rise in prominence over the last year. In a smart bit of cross-promotion, he’s become a Fortnite skin and featured in the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries – thus ensuring that a younger generation of gamers will know who he is.

It’s worth remembering that G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant – the third full G.I. Joe sequel – is still in development: G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant. This was supposed to land in 2020 but was delayed in favor of Snake Eyes. Beyond that, there’s the long-rumored G.I. Joe/ Transformers crossover. When of if that’ll ever arrive is unclear, but suffice it to say, there’s much to look forward to for fans of the franchise.

In the meantime, I’m hyped for Snake Eyes, which hits theaters on July 23, 2021.