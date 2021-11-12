Watch: Sneakerella Twists Classic Fairytale In New Trailer

It’s Disney+ Day and we’ve gotten more announcements for movies than you could shake a lightsaber at. Whether you wanted great family-friendly content from The Proud Family reboot or wanted something aimed at older audiences like the new Marvel Zombies series, it seems like everyone got something they wanted.

However, no one seemed ready to see the announcement of the new Disney+ original film Sneakerella that will be coming to the platform in February. A modern take on the classic fairytale, Sneakerella stars Lexi Underwood, Kolton Stewart, Chosen Jacobs, and more. You can check out the trailer above.

A lot of people are already absolutely baffled by the announcement, with some thinking it almost looks like a parody film of some kind on social media.

Some viewers were just angry the movie was announced over other major franchises fans of Disney were looking forward to.

everybody waiting for marvel, star wars, or pjo content and here go disney talking about some damn “sneakerella”

pic.twitter.com/FVUiYx0l6Y — c GIA DAY (@wyliesdaya) November 12, 2021

Others were more upset that the shoes don’t even look all that good.

The worst thing about that Sneakerella trailer is the shoes aint even hard — 👳🏼‍♂️ (@ItsNotAdamAtAll) November 12, 2021

Whether you love the idea of the new film or hate it, Sneakerella will be coming to Disney+ on Feb. 18, 2022.