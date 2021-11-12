Watch: Disney Drops First Trailer For The Proud Family Reboot

One of Disney Channel’s most popular animated series is getting a revival. As part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations this Friday, our first look at the Proud Family reboot has arrived in the form of a new trailer, which teases the return of the wacky clan in the upcoming TV series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The show is debuting as a streaming exclusive in 2022.

The Proud Family originally aired for two seasons and got a TV movie spinoff between 2001 and 2005, but those who grew up with the show have remembered it fondly ever since. Now, all these years later, the Prouds are back for more antics. As the trailer makes clear, the original voice cast is returning, including Kyla Pratt as oldest child Penny, Paula Jai Parker and Tommy Davidson as her parents Trudy and Oscar, and Jo Marie Payton as fan favorite Suga Mama.

Alongside them, a host of celebrity guest stars will be stopping by the Proud residence, including Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Leslie Odom Jr., Eva Longoria, Brenda Song, Lena Waithe, and Jaden Smith. It’s also been confirmed that Keke Palmer is joining the cast as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist. Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter will play her adoptive dads.

The promise of LGBTQ+ representation is just one way in which Louder and Prouder will be a little more grown-up than the original show. The trailer also showcases some higher-quality animation than the original series as well as a hint at more adult humor., e.g. when Penny walks in on her parents in a compromising position.

In terms of story, the revival picks up right where the TV movie left off in 2005, with a now 16-year-old Penny looking for more independence.

Don’t miss The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder when it premieres on Disney Plus in Feb. 2022.