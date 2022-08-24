Watch: Sony drops deleted ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ clip ahead of re-release

To misquote Doctor Manhattan… It’s 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home is just about to open in theaters. It’s 2022, Spider-Man: No Way Home is just about to open in theaters. Yes, the biggest movie to hit the box office since the pandemic began is returning to the big screen next month, with Sony re-releasing the Tom Holland trilogy-ender to earn shed-loads more cash by popular demand.

It won’t be exactly the same film you’ve probably already memorized word-for-word, however, as the re-release offer up an extended cut that adds in an extra 11 minutes of bonus material that wasn’t present in the theatrical edition. To give us a taste of what’s to come, this new clip from the No Way Home re-release has dropped which features Peter Parker, Aunt May, and four out of five of the film’s returning villains.

Granted, it doesn’t actually contain any fresh dialogue or character interaction, but they are all in there — Holland, May (Marisa Tomei), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). Those who’ve kept up with the deleted scenes that came out with the home release will already be familiar with this sequence, but it should still be fun to see it in context in cinemas.

Also, what is it with Spidey and awkward elevator encounters? This brief scene recalls the meme-able moment from Spider-Man 2 when Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker shares a silent elevator ride with a random civilian. In fact, given the many callbacks to both Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s movies in this one, it may well have been a deliberate homage from director Jon Watts.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release — officially titled The More Fun Stuff Version — is swinging into cinemas from Sept. 2.