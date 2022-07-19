Get ready, web-heads, because Spider-Man: No Way Home –The More Fun Stuff Version is coming to a theater near you later this year.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the box office behemoth’s official account Tuesday, which finally revealed the entire global release schedule for the extended cut of the film.

“Swinging soon to a theater near you!”

Swinging soon to a theater near you! Check out the global releases for #SpiderManNoWayHome – The More Fun Stuff Version and save the date! 🕸 📆 pic.twitter.com/IUTIzTwHbB — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) July 19, 2022

What exactly is “The More Fun Stuff Version” of Spider-Man: No Way Home, you may ask? It will apparently entail “added and extended scenes,” according to Deadline.

The article went on to state that Sony made the initial announcement of the rerelease last week, with September 2 as the date for the U.S. and Canada. As promised, they’ve now revealed all the other release schedules for various other countries, too.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already a chart-topping success, having garnered the incredible distinction of being both the third-highest-grossing movie of all time on the domestic front, and the sixth-highest-grossing movie globally, despite having to overcome incredible challenges to get there, such as the movie releasing during the COVID pandemic, and not having a release at all in China.

The release of The More Fun Stuff Version will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Spider-Man film franchise overall, as well as the 60th anniversary of the comic book character. At a current global gross of $1.9 billion, the re-release that no doubt would normally be relegated to a DVD special edition version of the film just might eke out that total to cross $2 billion by the close of 2022.

Check out Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version in theaters in the U.S. on Sept 2 so we can all collectively find out if that long-rumored Mephisto cameo might have made its way to the cutting room floor after all (we’re kidding, don’t “at” us).