Watch: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cast beg fans not to share spoilers in new promo

Two and a half years after Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally swinging into cinemas this week. While that’s good news, it also means we’re entering the danger zone and spoilers are about to be everywhere. With the pre-ticket sales suggesting this one will be a pop culture event on the level of Avengers: Endgame, expect all the details about the movie to be out there on the internet any day now.

That’s why the film’s cast is speaking up in this new promo to ask anyone who gets the chance to be one of the first to catch the movie over its first couple of days in theaters to avoid dropping spoilers without warning. They also give some advice to those who want to remain spoiler-free. Check out the promo, featuring Peter Parker himself Tom Holland, as well as Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned), via the tweet below:

NO SPOILERS. 🚫 Don’t be that person.



If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today!



Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday! pic.twitter.com/cYvF31SV8p — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 13, 2021

Yup, the promo ends on a fun note as Jamie Foxx (Electro) drops by to back up his co-stars’ message. “But, Jamie, you are a spoiler,” says Batalon, causing an angry Foxx to walk out of frame. This is a hilarious nod to Foxx’s own spoilery social media usage when he accidentally confirmed he was back in No Way Home way before he was meant to. Clearly, he’s been forgiven for that by now, as even Kevin Feige has admitted that he’s “numb” to such mishaps at this point.

As the tweet above says, for those hoping to avoid spoilers, the smart way to use social media until you get to see the film for yourself is to mute keywords and be careful when reading comments. With Spider-Man: No Way Home opening a day earlier in the UK than the US, the floodgates are about to open this Wednesday. Good luck out there, folks. Here we go!