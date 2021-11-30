‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores biggest Fandango pre-sales since ‘Avengers: Endgame’

In news that’s not entirely unexpected but still undeniably impressive to hear, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been setting pre-sale ticket records across the board, with Cineplex revealing that Tom Holland’s upcoming multiversal adventure had smashed all pre-existing benchmarks.

We can now add Fandango to that list after it’s been reported that No Way Home is the fastest-selling and most popular title since Avengers: Endgame, which, lest we forget, went on to score an eye-watering domestic opening of $357 million two years ago.

While we shouldn’t really expect No Way Home to fly that high, the pandemic’s first $100 million debut is a foregone conclusion, and $200 million definitely isn’t out of the question. To add more icing on the cake, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe outstripped Black Widow‘s first-day ticket sales in two hours, so we can only imagine how many it shifted in 24.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also outselling Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, all of which posted hefty first weekends. Make no mistake about it, this thing is going to be an absolute monster when it comes to theaters just seventeen days from now.