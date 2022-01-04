A new Spider-Man: No Way Home featurette goes behind the scenes to celebrate the hit movie’s sets. The finale to the MCU’s (first, we hope) Spidey trilogy has been in cinemas for a few weeks now and has well and truly marked itself out as the world’s biggest movie of the pandemic era. While other recent Marvel films like Shang-Chi and Eternals performed well, audiences have really gone crazy for No Way Home.

So with most of the planet now familiar with the film, this featurette — which you can watch above — gives us a peek at how and where the blockbuster came together—specifically Marvel Studios’ traditional HQ of Atlanta, Georgia. Producers Mitch Bell and Amy Pascal sing the production facilities’ praises in this promo, hyping up the hardworking crew and the state-of-the-art equipment that’s to hand.

“The scale of what they have is not to be underestimated,” says Benedict Cumberbatch, aka Doctor Stephen Strange, of the world-building on No Way Home, going on to stress how it makes his job a whole lot easier. “The quality of the set-build, the paintwork, the effects just puts you right back on your game.”

Official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo art shows off the villains

Meanwhile, Marvel president Kevin Feige reflects on how the Atlanta studios grow and evolve every year, to the point where the studio can now make three or four MCU flicks or TV series simultaneously in the same place. Feige stresses that there aren’t many other states that could handle being home to the massive scale of production that Marvel operates on. “You won’t know it’s not in New York when you see it,” concludes Pascal.

As this featurette is basically a commercial for Atlanta, it seems safe to conclude Marvel Studios will continue to use it as their home base for the foreseeable. Catch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters now.