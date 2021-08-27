Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Gets A ’90s Cartoon Remake

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer debuted earlier this week, and it well and truly detonated the internet. Breaking Avengers: Endgame‘s record number of views within 24 hours, it certainly proved to be worth the long wait. With its tease at multiversal crossovers, the Sinister Six, and a team-up with Doctor Strange, it promises the sort of pure comic book action we’ve previously only had on screen in Spider-Man cartoons. And what better way to honor the upcoming movie than a cartoon take on its new trailer?

An animated recreation of the No Way Home promo is now going viral. As created by YouTube channel 100Bombs Studios, this remake redoes the live-action trailer using footage from the fondly remembered ’90s Spider-Man animated series. It has currently amassed over 350,000 views since it dropped online two days ago. Check it out via the player above. The same creator has also made trailer remakes for Endgame and Justice League, which you can also find on their YouTube channel.

The trailer makes use of clips from season 3 episode “The Sins of the Fathers, Chapter I: Doctor Strange,” in which Spidey turns to Strange for help to rescue a brainwashed Mary Jane from Baron Mordo and Dormammu. Some footage is also taken from season 5’s “Spider-Wars, Chapter II: Farewell, Spider-Man,” in which Peter allies with Spideys from other dimensions to battle Spider-Carnage.

Though the real trailer doesn’t outright confirm this, it’s widely believed that Tom Holland’s webhead will be uniting with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the upcoming film, delivering our very first live-action Spider-Verse event. Again, this is the sort of thing Marvel cartoons have been doing for years, so it’s thrilling to finally see the MCU capitalize on the idea of the inter-dimensional crossover.

There’s not all that long to wait now until Spider-Man: No Way Home gets here. It swings into cinemas on Dec. 17.