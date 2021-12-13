Watch: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ TV spot contains subtle ‘WandaVision’ reference

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are releasing so many Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spots that they must be in danger of running out of non-spoilery footage. Each day sees another few seconds revealed, and all too often they contain elements that have fans busy concocting theories as to what it all means.

The latest comes via a clip released by Sony Pictures India. Titled ‘Watching’, this showcases a gigantic spell from Doctor Strange and also appears to show Spider-Man addressing the world via his phone. Check it out:

Of particular interest is the shot at the ten-second mark showing Strange hovering in mid-air with mysterious runes surrounding him. This is a different look than his regular brand of magic and much more reminiscent of what we saw in WandaVision.

In that show, we learned that runes create a field within which only the magician can perform spells. This means it’s possible that there’s another magic user involved in this story that Strange is trying to overcome. Right now, there’s no confirmation on who that could be, though Wanda herself may arrive and establish the core conflict of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Perhaps a twist might be that Strange’s spell only broke open the multiverse because Wanda had damaged it first? All this speculation will be wrapped up on Friday, though we’ll have a much better idea of what’s going on later today when the review embargo expires at 10:30 PT.

So watch out for those spoilers!

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.