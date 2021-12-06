Watch: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ TV spot features plenty of new footage

Fans can scarcely believe that Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theaters next week and there are just as many people excited to finally put the nonstop barrage of rumor and speculation to bed as there are those hyped to take their seat in the theater to catch the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse epic.

Kevin Feige coming right out and admitting that Charlie Cox will be the MCU’s Daredevil has drastically increased the chances of his widely-expected cameo coming to fruition, but for the time being we’ve got no word on Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire, although there’s going to be mutiny if the former Spideys don’t drop by.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster reveals a mask-less Green Goblin

A brand new TV spot has emerged online and it offers a fantastic look at some of the stunning visuals on display. As a spell gone awry cast by Doctor Strange ends with the universe literally ripping apart at the seams, it paves the way for a cavalcade of villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises to mosey on through.

The buzz for Spider-Man: No Way Home has long since approached deafening levels, and by this time next week you’ll barely be able to hear yourself think, with Tom Holland’s latest outing under the suit far and away the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster this side of Avengers: Endgame.