Watch: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ TV spot reveals brand new footage

The buildup to Spider-Man: No Way Home has been plagued by purported leaks and spoilers being made available online at almost every turn, so it’s fitting that the official marketing campaign would suffer from the exact same problems.

We’re less than four weeks away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster swinging into theaters, but so far all we’ve had to chew on are a pair of trailers, a solitary TV spot and a couple of posters that the fans ended up widely mocking for how uninspired they were.

With that in mind, prepare yourself for a grainy look at some brand new footage from No Way Home, built largely around the tables being turned from one of the trilogy’s recurring jokes, with Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan now the one leaving Peter Parker exasperated voicemails.

A tv spot with extra footage for Spider-Man no way home has been seen pic.twitter.com/WhqXETVNXN — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) November 21, 2021

New Spider-Man No Way Home Stills 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s a couple of new action shots of the many returning villains, plus J.K. Simmons’ Jonah Jameson reacting to his first encounter with the Lizard, who we can confirm most definitely isn’t a dinosaur. Looking at how the leaks have been handled so far, it’s surely only a matter of time before Sony and Marvel Studios upload a pristine hi-res copy for fans to pore over and dissect as the hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to gather steam.