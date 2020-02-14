Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have opted to fix the mistakes of the past and conclude the Sequel Trilogy in a satisfying way, but the movie ultimately ended up as one of the most divisive installments in the franchise.

The last entry in the Skywalker Saga was not only underwhelming at the box office, but also failed to reconcile the fandom and bring some unanimity in place of controversial divisiveness. And as much as we hate to admit it, the movie was ultimately lackluster in many instances, leaving much to be desired in terms of narrative resolutions and character developments.

After all, let’s not forget that we’re talking about a film which promised to conclude a saga that started more than 40 years ago. But for better or for worse, the final movie is out now and if you’re one of the many people who weren’t exactly pleased with how Abrams wrapped up the story of a galaxy far, far away, there isn’t really anything else to be done. Though you can still get a kick out of HISHE’s hilarious take on how The Rise of Skywalker should have ended.

To HISHE’s credit, the video is mostly objective and simply points out the plotholes, of which there are many in Abrams’ concluding third act. For instance, why was Palpatine so conveniently resurrected at the beginning of the film and why didn’t the writers care to give us an explanation as to how it all went down? More so, why does the movie introduce several new Force powers that undermine the continuity of the saga as a whole?

These are certainly questions that’ll bug longtime fans of the franchise for many years to come, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a laugh at some of the more absurd and anachronistic elements of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now that the movie is ending its theatrical run.