I doubt even Marvel Studios could have predicted how hyped fans would get for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Web-Slinger’s third MCU solo movie will see him dip into the multiverse and face off against classic villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, likely aided by returning Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

With just a week until its release, we’ve now moved from fans being hungry for information on what’s going to happen to being wary of spoilers. Now a new TV spot titled simply ‘End’ may give some more of a peek into the film’s finale than they’d like.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

This spot includes some shots that we haven’t seen yet, most notably a truly gigantic-looking spell from Doctor Strange that may be key to solving the multiversal shenanigans. Holland’s Peter Parker is looking like he’s been through hell at this point, with his face covered in cuts and bruises and his Iron Spider suit having suffered some serious damage.

Exactly how all these jigsaw pieces fit together remains to be seen, but we’ll have a much better idea very soon. The No Way Home review embargo lifts on Dec. 13, after which spoilers will start doing the rounds online. With the international release coming on Dec. 15, stateside fans who will need to wait until the movie’s Dec. 17 U.S. release will have two days to dodge spoilers.

Given the crazy advance sales, it’s clear there are a lot of fans who are excited to see the movie.

One thing’s clear heading into next week: Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the dominant entertainment story.