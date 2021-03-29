Watch: The Suicide Squad TV Spot Reveals New Footage Of Harley And The Thinker

We only just got our first trailer for The Suicide Squad last week, but a new TV spot for the much-anticipated DC sequel has already followed it up. Writer/director James Gunn – who switched from Marvel to helm the movie – took to Twitter to share the promo, which is mostly made up of familiar material but also features a couple of new clips of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Peter Capaldi’s The Thinker.

The TV spot is built around a scene from the last trailer, which sees Task Force X – including Harley, Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba) – interrogating Capaldi’s Clifford DeVoe. This time, though, an extra clip sees the super-smart supervillain talk back to his captors. “It’s suicide,” he snaps at Flag at the end of the promo. “Well, that’s kind of our thing,” the soldier replies. It looks like this is the sequel’s equivalent of the meme-able “we’re some kinda Suicide Squad” line from the previous movie.

Another scrap of fresh footage in this TV spot comes when Harley is shown to start swearing out of confusion. “What the f-?” she begins before the clip ends. This reminds us that what marks TSS apart from David Ayer’s film is that it’s been granted an R-rating so Robbie’s Clown Princess of Crime can curse as much as she likes, just like she did in 2020’s Birds of Prey. Gunn’s also making the most of his license to get extra violent, too, as seen in the last trailer when Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark rips a guy in two.

The higher rating also brings higher stakes as the marketing is pushing the idea that not all of the supervillains will survive their mission. There were a couple of deaths in the 2016 flick, but this time we can expect the team to really live up to their name. As the movie’s tagline says, “don’t get attached”. Some of your favorite characters may kick the bucket over the course of the runtime. Harley must be safe, but everyone else is expendable.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max this August 6th.