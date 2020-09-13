Watch: Clip Of Teenage Keanu Reeves Reporting News Goes Viral

If there’s one thing that all corners of the internet seem to have in common, it’s a unified love of Keanu Reeves. The actor has always had a reputation for being a kind and generous soul, and despite having been in the industry for over 35 years, he’s never been as popular or beloved as he is today.

In the eyes of many fans, the 56 year-old can do no wrong, with countless previous collaborators only reinforcing his standing as an all-round good guy. There’s even science behind the world’s fascination with Reeves, not to mention his enduring legacy as the star of several of the greatest action movies ever made including Point Break, Speed, The Matrix and John Wick.

Fans were devastated when next year’s ‘Keanu Reeves Day’ was ruined by the Coronavirus pandemic after The Matrix 4 was pushed back on the release calendar, but audiences desperate to catch a long-awaited sequel to one of his most popular hits can still check out Bill & Ted Face the Music on VOD.

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Keanu Reeves' New Doppelgänger 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It turns out that Reeves has been a wholesome hero for much longer than you’d think, though, as a video of the Toy Story 4 star as a teenager reporting the news from a 1984 teddy bear convention has now resurfaced and swiftly gone viral, as you can see below:

A teenage Keanu Reeves reports on a teddy bear convention. You’re welcome. (via @keanuplanet) pic.twitter.com/OPKXWk1tqP — James King (@jameskingmovies) September 9, 2020

Keanu Reeves was a correspondent for youth-orientated Canadian news show Going Great back in 1984, and this clip shows that he’s never been lacking in charisma, even back then at the age of just 19. The series aired two years before he made his feature film debut in 1986 sports drama Youngblood, but nobody could have guessed back then that the fresh-faced kid talking to a bunch of teddy bears would one day go on to become an icon.