Watch: New Tenet Trailer Teases Another Christopher Nolan Mind-Bender

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is set to be the next big blockbuster to hit theaters and while there’s been some concern over whether or not it’ll still make its release date, as far as we know, Warner Bros. seems intent on sticking to their plan. Then again, this new trailer for the pic doesn’t mention a date for when we can expect to see it – which is odd – but at the same time, the studio hasn’t yet announced a delay. So, we’ll assume that it’s still pegged in for July – until they say otherwise.

Billed as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage,” this trailer doesn’t give too much away in terms of plot – fully expected, as this is a Nolan film we’re talking about – but what we do get is another intriguing look at the movie that only raises more questions than it answers. Indeed, it’s a cryptic preview that doesn’t really spell much out, offering only glimpses of what’s sure to be another mind-bender with small hints of a few plot elements, leaving us furiously scrambling to piece it all together.

As one of the world’s most beloved and probably consistent directors in Hollywood, each new movie from Christopher Nolan draws huge amounts of interest and buzz, and Tenet looks to follow suit. After all, the $225 million production is set to be a globe-trotting adventure that looks like a pretty wild ride. And one that’ll be wholly unique when it comes to blockbusters.

Speaking about the film last year, star Robert Pattinson teased that it’s going to be an unreal experience, saying:

“I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself,” the actor said. “I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

As things stand, Tenet will reach theaters on July 17th, 2020. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic may ultimately have something to say about that, but it’s been far too long now since we’ve had a big new release, so let’s hope it can make it to cinemas on schedule and give us some much needed blockbuster entertainment.