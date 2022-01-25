Watch: ‘The Batman’ TV spot puts Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman in the spotlight

Everything we’ve seen so far of The Batman indicates we’re in for something special in March. Matt Reeves’ vision of Gotham City is like nothing we’ve seen before, Pattinson is wearing one of the best live-action Batsuits ever, and the reimagined takes on Penguin and Riddler seem on the mark.

We’re now under two months from release, and the promotional campaign has hit full speed, with toys arriving on shelves and billboards popping up all over major cities. Now, a new TV spot is airing with a heavy focus on Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Titled ‘Nine Lives’, this shows the uneasy pairing between the Bat and the Cat. Check it out:

Previous footage hints that Reeves will open the film with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman in a state of emotional stasis. Bruce Wayne seems to be considered something of a recluse, with his Batman scarily focused on brutalizing criminals with little regard for his own safety.

This TV spot hints that Selina Kyle/Catwoman will change that. Here we see some lighter moments from Pattinson’s Batman, so perhaps she’ll pull him out of his depression and encourage him to embrace the adrenaline thrills of the costumed life.

'The Batman' cast in red and black in new promo poster 1 of 2

Here’s hoping the character mirrors her DC comics counterpart and goes on to have a long career in Gotham City. With spinoffs confirmed for both Colin Farrell’s Penguin and the GCPD, how about a Catwoman feature-length spinoff with Kravitz as the lead?

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.