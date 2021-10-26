Watch: The Eerie Trailer For Unwelcome

An eerie trailer for an upcoming horror film was released just hours ago, and it still has us feeling quite unnerved. The best in horror does that; it makes you feel emotions even after you’ve watched the trailer or the movie — it sticks with you. So it may be soon to say much about it, but we have a feeling Unwelcome will be a scary flick people will be talking about in 2022.

The trailer showcases Maya and Jamie, who move to a house they inherited to escape the bustle of city living. Maya is pregnant, and you can tell the couple wants to start anew, raise their family in a home that sits in the countryside and feels safe.

Before long, we’re made aware of creatures that live near the home they’ve just inherited, but everything with them should be fine as long as they’re fed. No big deal there, right? Well, what they’re hungry for is alarming. Each night, the creatures require a blood sacrifice.

Of course, the creatures near their garden aren’t the most pressing concerns of Maya and Jamie. As the trailer unfolds, you see that sometimes the evilest creatures are human.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

Londoners Maya and Jamie escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. When heavily pregnant Maya’s relationship with a local family turns sour, who – or what – will come to her rescue and what extremes will she go to to protect her unborn child?

Unwelcome stars Hannah John-Kamen, Douglas Booth, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Chris Walley and is currently slated for a 2022 release.