Watch: The face of madness returns in new ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ trailer

You’ve just seen Scream 2022, now get ready for Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022. The iconic, and some say, original slasher franchise continues with its ninth chapter next month as Netflix offers up the return of skin-shredding serial killer Leatherface in what promises to be a direct follow-up to 1974’s classic Texas Chain Saw Massacre. With its arrival only a couple of weeks away, a new trailer has just dropped, teasing the mayhem that’s ahead. Check it out above.

As directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by the Evil Dead remake’s Fede Àlvarez, this trailer promises that the new film will take things back to basics. It follows Melody (Sarah Yarkin, Happy Death Day 2U) and her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade) as they head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, along with their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson). Unfortunately for them, their dreams of a new beginning turn into a nightmare when they accidentally disturb the infamous blood-soaked butcher’s home.

Blumhouse’s Halloween movies look to be a major influence on Texas 2022, as the trailer reveals that OG final girl Sally Hardesty will return and, taking a page out of Laurie Strode’s book, she’s toughened over the years and is ready to face her would-be killer once again. Sadly, both the original Leatherface, Gunnar Hansen, and original Sally, Marilyn Burns, have passed away, so Mark Burnham and Olwen Fouéré have taken over their roles.

It was recently confirmed that John Larroquette will be returning to narrate the movie’s opening, just as he did way back in 1974, not to mention the inferior 2003 remake. Clearly, the filmmakers are pulling out all the stops in order to make this as authentic a follow-up to the seminal first film as possible. We’ll find out how it measures up when Texas Chainsaw Massacre ’22 premieres Feb. 18 only on Netflix.