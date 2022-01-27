Original star returning to narrate ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ sequel

One of the most galvanizing elements of the horror genre is its ability to recreate itself by welcoming back veterans of the original franchise — and Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) is luckily following that same path.

Much like David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, which enlisted Michael Myers’ original actor Nick Castle for several cameos, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is bringing back John Larroquette, who served as the narrator for the 1974 classic. In the opening minutes of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), Larroquette provides fans with a bone-chilling brief synopsis about the film and its events within. The grisly introduction set the stage for a film of sheer terror and the bizarre macabre, which director Tobe Hooper intentionally marketed as true events.

As first reported by Variety, director David Blue Garcia discussed how bringing back Larroquette’s iconic voice was an essential piece of the puzzle.

It felt important to honor the original ‘TCM’ at every opportunity. John’s voice is iconic in the original opening and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It’s also a subtle way of letting the fans know they’re in good hands. I can’t wait for fans to analyze and find all of the callbacks, some of which aren’t even intentional. via Variety

Along with the 2022 adaptation, Larroquette additionally provided narration for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003 slasher remake. Featuring the actor’s legendary voice and original brand of chainsaws, the upcoming slasher sequel looks to terrify audiences once more.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrives on Netflix on Feb. 18.