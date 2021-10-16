Watch: The Flash Debuts At DC’s FanDome In Stunning Sneak Peek

After years in development hell The Flash is finally out of the blocks with a kickass debut trailer. The solo outing for the Scarlet Speedster will greatly expand the boundaries of the DCEU with a multiversal adventure that features both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. Up until now Warner Bros. has kept a tight lid on the movie, but the wait was worth it. Check it out:

In many ways, The Flash looks like DC’s answer to Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both movies take a young, smart-mouthed hero and put them through the dimensional wringer. But while Spidey is tangling with members of his rogue’s gallery from previous iterations of the character, Barry Allen will be dealing with Batmen.

More specifically he’ll be tangling with Affleck and Keaton, with both returns to the cape and cowl very much welcomed by fans. Keaton is back for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns and is rumored to be the ‘Nick Fury’ of the DCEU multiverse and will appear in multiple projects over the next few years. This also means we’re getting the 1989 Batmobile, which for me is still the best-looking ride Batman ever had.

But it’ll also be fantastic to see Ben Affleck one more time. After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s recent critical reappraisal (particularly the Ultimate Edition) and his lauded performance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, there have been passionate calls for the ‘Snyderverse’ to continue. And, as long as Affleck is in the DCEU, that’s still happening in some manner.

It seems cruel that all anybody can talk about in relation to The Flash is Batman – but Ezra Miller looks set to knock this out of the park. It looks like Andy Muschietti is could deliver an adventure worthy of the Scarlet Speedster and it’s going to be a long year until release

The Flash will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.