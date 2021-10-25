Watch: The Ironically Cheerful Black Friday Trailer Starring Bruce Campbell And Devon Sawa

‘Tis the season to be jolly and retail-addicted, as everything spooky is traded for warm, light, and cheerful as the holiday season rolls in. Among the fuzzy feelings and binge-watches of Hallmark Christmas Movies, holiday-lovers are subjected to a slew of advertisements for their must-have gifts at low, low prices on a particular day each year.

We’re talking about Black Friday, and if you’ve ever lined up to get the year’s hottest toy or gaming system, you know it can be brutal.

A trailer for a horror movie titled Black Friday was released today, and it showcases the holiday like many of us sometimes imagine it — only with fewer fake smiles and more blood-thirsty creatures. Okay, so maybe Black Friday does have bloodthirst, too — but at least in our reality, it’s for the items and not each other.

The official synopsis for Black Friday is as follows:

“On Thanksgiving night, a group of disgruntled toy store employees begrudgingly arrive for work to open the store at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year. Meanwhile, an alien parasite crashes to Earth in a meteor. This group of misfits led by store manager Jonathan (Campbell) and longtime employee Ken (Sawa) soon find themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers who have been turned into monstrous creatures hellbent on a murderous rampage on Black Friday.”

You can’t help but laugh after seeing the trailer if you’ve ever worked a Black Friday or braved the masses shopping — it truly is a unique experience.

You can see Black Friday in theaters beginning Nov. 19 and on VOD platforms on Nov. 23.