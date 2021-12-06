Watch: ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ clip reveals first look at Niobe

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Niobe is one of the few legacy players set to return for The Matrix Resurrections, which comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22. However, despite the myriad of images and clips we’ve seen from the movie so far, the actress’ Niobe has largely been kept under wraps.

It turns out we may have our answer as to why, with a new promo clip teasing the impending release of the latest full-length trailer offering us our first look at Pinkett-Smith caked in old age makeup, indicating that much more time has passed inside the Matrix than in the real world, which you can see below.

The more we hear about The Matrix Resurrections, the more questions we have, especially when director Lana Wachowski has become increasingly cryptic when it comes to divulging any sort of details or specifics. We know that there’s going to be a seriously meta angle in play, with Keanu Reeves’ Neo reportedly working for Warner Bros. on a game series known as The Matrix, before life starts to imitate art. Or is it the other way around?

Presumably, the aged Niobe will encourage Neo to remember who he really is, or it could be something else altogether. There’s nothing like a good old fashioned air of mystery to drum up interest, and The Matrix Resurrections has got it in spades.