A new teaser for The Matrix Resurrections focuses on déjà vu and, unfortunately for Thomas A. Anderson, it’s not all car rides to Malibu and strawberry ice cream. Strawberry ice cream actually isn’t much of a treat when your mouth starts disappearing from your face as it once did in another life.

In The Matrix Resurrections, Neo and Trinity start with no memories of each other, but as you might guess, there’s a glitch in the Matrix that pulls them back into the whole saving-humanity business.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, the new film will also feature Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen as the new Morpheus.

Along with the new teaser, we finally know when tickets go on sale, so set a reminder for Dec. 6 at 9am PT.

The highly-anticipated addition to the Matrix franchise hits theaters, IMAX, and VOD on Dec. 22.