Watch: The new ‘Black Adam’ trailer has finally landed, and Amanda Waller is back

Just a few months after Dwayne Johnson‘s awe-inspiring entrance into Hall H during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the latest trailer for the DCEU’s newest best hope, Black Adam has arrived.

In the film, Johnson plays Teth-Adam, who was granted mystical powers of the gods in ancient Kahndaq five millennia ago. Using his powers to extol vengeance on those that destroyed his family, he was condemned to eternal imprisonment, to be known forevermore as Black Adam. When he is released into the modern world, The Justice Society of America attempts to thwart his destructive methods and teach him to become a true hero but a new threat may bring destruction to them all.

The new trailer delves a bit deeper into Adam’s origins and his quest for vengeance as well as the longest look we’ve had offered of the Justice Society to date, with significant screen time for both Hawkman and Doctor Fate. We also get a quick glimpse at the JSA apparent government liaison — one Amanda Waller to be exact. Lastly, we get the barest peek (from the back anyway) of what appears to be the film’s big baddie, the demon Sabbac.

'Black Adam' gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

Johnson stars alongside Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Mo Amer, and Bodhi Sabongui. Jaume Collet-Serra, known for his work on Orphan, House of Wax, and The Commuter will direct the screenplay, written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21.