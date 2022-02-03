Watch: ‘The Offer’ teaser gives first look at ‘Godfather’ making-of drama

The Offer is a new miniseries about the behind-the-scenes story of an iconic Hollywood movie, and we’re getting a first look teaser trailer of all the ups and downs that went on.

Based upon the never before told experiences of producer Albert S. Ruddy, the show centers around the story behind the making of one of America’s finest films, the mafia epic The Godfather. Based on the teaser, it looks like there was as much high-stakes drama in real life as there was in the movie itself.

For instance, the movie teases the film producers possibly faced threats from the blue-eyed crooner Frank Sinatra if they continued making the movie. The turbulence from the controversy of the movie’s premise at the time appears to have affected its rebranding as a tale of American exceptionalism if the trailer is any indication.

The Paramount Plus miniseries, which is set to premiere in April, stars Miles Teller as Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.

The show also co-stars Patrick Gallo as The Godfather author Mario Puzo, Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra, Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Danny Nucci as Congressman Mario Biaggi, Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana, and Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino.

The making of The Offer had its own drama this past fall when Teller reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, halting the production.

The Offer comes to Paramount Plus on April 28.