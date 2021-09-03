Miles Teller Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Causes Halt Of The Offer’s Production

The Offer, a series depicting the behind-the-scenes events while making of The Godfather, has reportedly halted production.

Miles Teller, who will portray producer Al Ruddy, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on set in Los Angeles after previously refusing to be vaccinated or tested, according to the Daily Mail. Teller’s positive test, the Daily Mail reports, caused the set to shut down on Aug. 29, although Teller’s publicist claimed the facts in the report are false.

Deadline previously reported the positive test had come from ‘central Zone A,’ which includes “the cast and those interacting with them.” A spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios, the production company behind the series, did confirm to Deadline that production had been temporarily halted for The Offer.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely.”

The scripted limited series is based on Ruddy’s experiences while producing The Godfather, often lauded as one of the greatest films of all time. In addition to Teller’s portrayal of Ruddy, Justin Chambers will portray Marlon Brando, Anthony Ippolito was cast for Al Pacino, and Frank John Hughes has been cast for the role of Frank Sinatra.

The Offer will air on the Paramount Plus streaming service.