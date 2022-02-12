Watch: The Riddler unmasks the truth in new ‘The Batman’ TV spot

The Riddler is on a mission to uncover the dark truth about the Wayne family in this thrilling new TV spot for The Batman. After multiple delays, DC’s latest Dark Knight Robert Pattinson is at last about to make his debut in the incoming movie from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Though Pattinson’s casting was controversial at first, the marketing has convinced fans that The Batman could be something really special, with high hopes that it could go down as one of the best Batman films ever.

Like the Christopher Nolan trilogy before, The Batman promises to reimagine familiar elements of the Bat-mythos in fresh ways. For instance, the Riddler (Paul Dano), is no longer a jokester in a bright green outfit, but instead a chilling serial killer with a vendetta against the ruling classes of Gotham City. This is something that will put him in the path of Bruce Wayne as both a civilian and as Batman. A new Indonesian TV spot highlights the cat-and-mouse game the pair will play.

New batch of 'The Batman' posters spotlight colorful cast 1 of 5

Speaking of cats, Zoe Kravitz is also on board as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, who gives Bruce a warning in this promo that the Riddler is coming after the Waynes. With both halves of his identity under threat, it seems as if our hero will be concerned about if his crime-fighting career is about to come to a premature conclusion. “Maybe this is all coming to an end,” a brooding Bruce tells Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon. “What is?” he asks. “The Batman,” Wayne replies.

The trailers have made a big deal about how this movie will reveal that the Waynes are not as squeaky-clean as they’re typically depicted as, which is original for a mainstream Batman flick, although similar themes were explored in 2019’s Joker and some of the Bat-Family comics released in the last decade. We don’t know exactly what skeletons are lurking in the closets of the wealthy Gotham family, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

We’ll find out when The Batman swoops into cinemas in just three weeks’ time on March 4.