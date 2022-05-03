Watch: The Rock Saves Superman In ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Although Black Adam will no longer be premiering this summer, at least DC fans have another — much more irreverent — DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson to enjoy instead. Like somebody put the scripts for The Secret Lives of Pets and Justice League into a blender, DC League of Super-Pets stars a team of super-powered animals as they endeavor to save Metropolis and the world, as led by The Rock’s Krypto the Super-Dog.

After the first teaser dropped back in March, this new full-length trailer — which you can catch via the video above — gives us our best look at the animated movie yet. It reveals that Krypto will be called into action when an unexpectedly dangerous hairless guinea pig named Lulu (Kate McKinnon) puts Superman (John Krasinski) out of commission with kryptonite.

Thankfully, Krypto will have help when his friends from a local animal shelter are accidentally granted powers themselves when exposed to a strange crystal (another type of kryptonite?). The Super-Pets are Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), PB the pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne), and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna). And, in a bit of casting we didn’t know we desperately wanted until now, Keanu Reeves voices a Batman who’s very into official merchandise.

The stellar voice cast also features Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Jameela Jamil, and Sonic the Hedgehog himself Ben Schwartz (don’t expect a crossover with the Sega speedster, though). The LEGO Batman Movie writer Jared Stern makes his directorial debut, working from a script he penned with his writing partner John Whittington.

Much like LEGO Batman before it, League of Super-Pets looks to be the perfect antidote to more serious superhero flicks and promises to have a lot of fun playing in the sillier end of the DC universe. Don’t miss it in theaters this July 29. Black Adam follows three months later on October 21.