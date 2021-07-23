Watch: The Suicide Squad Clip Reveals Nathan Fillion’s T.D.K. In Action

After bringing a talking raccoon and a tree-man to the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn is repeating the same trick with DC’s The Suicide Squad and has filled his version of Task Force X with some of the weirdest supervillains from the comics. Case in point, this new clip from the incoming movie showcases our first look at Nathan Fillion’s character in action. And he has maybe the strangest power we’ve ever seen in a superhero movie.

The 40-second clip sees the squad in the midst of a mission. While Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) take shelter from enemy fire, T.D.K. (Fillion) is sent into the field. It’s here that we, and Harley, discover what T.D.K. stands for and what he does. T.D.K.’s full alias is The Detachable Kid and in order to stop the opposing troops he’s able to remove his arms from his body and telepathically send them ahead to attack.

“What the f**k?” Harley says, speaking for all of us. An embarrassed Flag then responds, “I didn’t pick the damn team!” Check out the clip via the tweet below:

Just as fans had deduced a while ago, this clip confirms that Fillion is playing a loose adaptation of Arm-Fall-Off Boy, a would-be member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the Silver Age. As well as having a slightly better name, TDK’s powers are also more developed than A-F-O Boy’s, as he could only use his removable arms as blunt weapons and couldn’t mentally control them like TDK.

Other kooky members of the Task Force X team include Weasel (Sean Gunn), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). Robbie’s co-leads for this sequel are Idris Elba as Bloodsport, the man who put Superman in a coma with a Kryptonite bullet, and Peacemaker (John Cena), the soldier so dedicated to peace he’ll paradoxically kill anyone to achieve it. Cena will reprise his role in HBO Max’s Peacemaker TV series.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and streaming from August 5th.