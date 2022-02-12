Watch: ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ celebrates Global Movie Day with multi-lingual trailer

If you’re a fan of Nicolas Cage, action comedies, or high concepts in general, then The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is almost certainly on your radar already.

Boasting a premise that sounds so insane that there’s a distinct possibility it’s going to be awesome, the Academy Award winner stars as jobbing actor Nicolas Cage, so down on his luck that he ends up accepting a paycheck to appear at the birthday party of Pedro Pascal’s superfan.

However, Cage then finds himself enlisted by Tiffany Haddish’s CIA agent to try and take down his number one supporter, who also happens to be a wanted drug dealer. Throw in references to the actor’s biggest and best movies, a ton of self-aware humor, and hallucinatory visions of the younger, more successful Cage haunting his present-day self, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent paints a picture of meta mastery.

To celebrate the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s Global Movie Day, a brand new and fittingly irreverent multi-lingual trailer for Tom Gormican’s upcoming feature has been released by Lionsgate, which you can check out below.

celebrate #globalmovieday with a movie star beloved around the world. nicolas cage stars in a one-of-a-kind multi-lingual trailer for unbearable weight of massive talent. pic.twitter.com/1KPjwKWuYC — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) February 12, 2022

Having been delayed as a result of the pandemic, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is finally releasing on April 22, where it’s looking to continue the leading man’s recent hot streak of acclaimed performances.