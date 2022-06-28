Watch: The witches are back in first ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ teaser trailer

Lock up your children, people of Salem, because the Sanderson sisters are back. Almost 30 years after Disney’s Halloween fixture first released, the Mouse House is summoning up a long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel as a Disney Plus exclusive this fall. Fans have been desperate to get a proper look at Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s return as the iconic trio, and now it’s finally here in the form of this new Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer, which you can catch above.

Alongside the aforementioned OG stars, Hocus Pocus 2 stars Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), and Belissa Escopedo (American Horror Stories) as three teens who fancy themselves novice witches and foolishly perform an occult ritual on the night of All Hallow’s Eve, thereby lighting the Black Flame Candle once more and resurrecting the Sandersons so they can feast on the lifeforce of the town’s young yet again.

Check out the movie’s first poster and some new images here:

Though this teaser doesn’t give much away, the nostalgic power of seeing Midler back as Winifred Sanderson and the use of the original theme music should be enough to get fans hyped beyond belief. Fittingly for three immortal witches, the leads look to have slipped back into the roles like no time has passed. There’s even a promise that another show-stopping musical number is on its way. What could the sisters perform this time to top the original’s “I Put A Spell on You”?

Although not spotlighted in the teaser, Doug Jones is also back as good zombie Billy Butcherson, with other new additions including Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Veep), Froyan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), and Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War). The Proposal‘s Anne Fletcher directs. As confirmed a couple of months ago, Hocus Pocus 2 is due to cast its spell when it premieres on Disney Plus this September 30.